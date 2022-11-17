Corporate Deal

An an affiliate of alternative asset management firm Park Cities Asset Management has agreed to acquire online credit service provider Elevate Credit Inc. for an implied value of $67 million. The transaction, announced Nov. 16, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023. Dallas-based Park Cities is advised by Haynes and Boone; Wick Phillips Gould & Martin; and Husch Blackwell. Elevate Credit, which is based in Fort Worth, Texas, is represented by a Morrison & Foerster team.

Fintech

November 17, 2022, 9:12 AM