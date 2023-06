Corporate Deal

Squarespace Inc. has entered into a definitive asset purchase agreement with Alphabet, whereby Squarespace will acquire the assets associated with the Google Domains business. Alphabet was represented by a Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton team led by partner Glenn McGrory. Counsel information was not immediately available for New York-based Squarespace.

Technology

June 16, 2023, 4:45 PM

nature of claim: /