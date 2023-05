Corporate Deal

Capital IP Investment Partners has agreed to invest $50 million in NextRoll, a marketing technology company. NextRoll, which is based in San Francisco, was represented by a Latham & Watkins team including partners Grace Lee, James Metz, Jim Morrone, Kirt Switzer and Haim Zaltzman. Counsel information for Capital IP Investment was not immediately available.

Technology

May 25, 2023, 1:21 PM

