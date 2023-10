Corporate Deal

Transfr, a virtual reality-based vocational careers training platform, has secured $40 million in a Series C funding round led by ABS Capital, with participation from existing investors including Akkadian Ventures, Album, Lumos Capital Group and other investors. New York-based Transfr was represented by a DLA Piper team led by partner Emilio Ragosa. Counsel information for investors was not immediately available.

October 02, 2023, 11:48 AM

