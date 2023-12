Corporate Deal

Blue Point Capital Partners, together with its portfolio company TAS Environmental Services, has acquired waste transportation and disposal provider Environmental Concepts & Services. Financial terms were not disclosed. Cleveland-based Blue Point was advised by a Jones Day team led by partner Denise Carkhuff. Counsel information for Environmental Concepts, which is based in Springfield, Tennessee, was not immediately available.

Transportation & Logistics

December 19, 2023, 10:27 AM

