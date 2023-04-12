Corporate Deal

Office Properties Income Trust has agreed to acquire real estate investment trust Diversified Healthcare Trust in a deal guided by Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz and Sullivan & Cromwell. The transaction, announced April 11, is expected to close in the third quarter of 2023. Financial terms were not disclosed. Newton, Massachusetts-based Office Properties was advised by a Wachtell Lipton team led by partners Robin Panovka and Mark A. Stagliano. Diversified's special committee was represented by Sullivan & Cromwell. The S&C team included partners Lauren S. Boehmke and Melissa Sawyer.

Real Estate

April 12, 2023, 10:40 AM

