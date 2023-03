Corporate Deal

CORE Industrial Partners has announced that Phoenix Proto Technologies, a provider of on-demand manufacturing services, has been acquired by CORE portfolio company RE3DTECH + GoProto. Financial terms were not disclosed. CORE Industrial was advised by Winston & Strawn. Counsel was not immediately available for Phoenix Proto, which is based in Centreville, Michigan.

March 16, 2023, 5:49 PM

