Corporate Deal

Novartis has agreed to sell non-steroid eye drop XIIDRA to an affiliate of the Bausch + Lomb Corp. for up to $2.5 billion. The transaction, announced June 30, is expected to close by the end of 2023. Bausch + Lomb will also acquire libvatrep and Novartis' AcuStream technology. Laval, Canada-based Bausch + Lomb was advised by Davis Polk & Wardwell and a Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz team led by corporate partners Andrew R. Brownstein, Igor Kirman, Alison Zieske Preiss and Elina Tetelbaum. Counsel information for Novartis was not immediately available.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

June 30, 2023, 10:12 AM

