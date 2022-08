Corporate Deal

Private equity firm Align Capital Partners announced the sale of its interest in tax advisory service provider WilliamsMarston LLC to Kelso & Co. The transaction closed in Aug. 2022. Financial terms were not disclosed. Boston-based WilliamsMarston was represented by a Kirkland & Ellis team. Kelso & Co., which is based in New York, was advised by a Debevoise & Plimpton team led by partner Emily Huang.

Business Services

August 31, 2022, 8:34 AM