Corporate Deal

General Atlantic announced that it has placed a strategic minority investment in sports and media company LiveMode. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based General Atlantic was advised by a Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison team including partners Matthew Abbott, Ellen Ching and Brian Lavin. Counsel information for LiveMode, which is based in Rio De Janeiro, was not immediately available.

Investment Firms

April 25, 2024, 12:57 PM

nature of claim: /