Corporate Deal

DiamiR Biosciences Corp., which is developing blood-based tests for neurodegenerative diseases, registered with the SEC on June 28 for a $7 million IPO. The Monmouth Junction, New Jersey-based company, which has applied to list its shares on the Nasdaq, is advised by Hunter Taubman Fischer & Li. The underwriters, led by Benchmark Company, are represented by Ellenoff Grossman & Schole.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

July 01, 2024, 9:23 AM