Corporate Deal

Health In Tech Inc., an insurance technology platform company, filed with the SEC on Aug. 30 for a $10 million IPO. The Stuart, Florida-based company, which has applied to list its shares on the Nasdaq, is advised by Carlile Patchen & Murphy. The underwriters, led by American Trust Investment Services, are represented by Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith partners Daniel Eng and John Yung.

Insurance

September 03, 2024, 9:45 AM