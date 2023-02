Corporate Deal

CO2 Energy Transition Corp., a blank check company focused on the renewable energy sector, registered with the SEC on Feb. 23 for a $80 million IPO. The Houston-based company, which has applied to list its shares on the Nasdaq, is advised by Loeb & Loeb partner Mitchell S. Nussbaum. The underwriters, led by EF Hutton, are represented by Olshan Frome Wolosky partner Spencer Feldman.

Investment Firms

February 24, 2023, 9:10 AM