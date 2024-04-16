Corporate Deal

Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton has advised BBVA Mexico SA, BNP Paribas, Bank of Nova Scotia, Citibank NA, HSBC Continental Europe, ING Bank NV and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. in connection with the underwriting of a debt offering valued at 750 million euros ($797 million). The issuance was announced April 11 by San Pedro, Mexico-based building materials company CEMEX SAB de CV. The Cleary Gottlieb team included partners Matthew Brigham, Chase Kaniecki, Duane McLaughlin and Manuel Silva.

Banking & Financial Services

April 16, 2024, 12:19 PM

