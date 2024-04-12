Corporate Deal

Eliem Therapeutics has agreed to acquire Tenet Medicines and has concurrently received a $120 million private placement in support of the acquisition. The transaction, announced April 11, is expected to close in the middle of 2024. Wilmington, Delaware-based Eliem was advised by a Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr team led by partners Chris Barnstable-Brown and Scott Lunin. Tenet Medicines, which is based in Dallas, was represented by a Cooley team.

April 12, 2024, 9:53 AM

