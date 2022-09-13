Corporate Deal

Newfold Digital, a web and commerce technology provider backed by Clearlake Capital Group LP, and Siris Capital Group have agreed to acquire MarkMonitor, a domain management provider, from Clarivate plc for approximately $302.5 million. The transaction, announced Sept. 12, is expected to close in late 2022. Burlington, Massachusetts-based Newfold Digital is advised by a Sidley Austin team including partners Mehdi Khodadad, Vijay Sekhon and Matthew Stoker. Clarivate, based in London, is represented by Blank Rome.

Technology

September 13, 2022, 10:10 AM