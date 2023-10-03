Corporate Deal

Asset management firm Rithm Capital Corp. has agreed to acquire Computershare Mortgage Services Inc. and certain affiliated companies, including Specialized Loan Servicing LLC, from Computershare Ltd. for approximately $720 million. The transaction, announced Oct. 2, is expected to close in the first half of 2024. Rithm Capital was advised by a Sidley Austin team including partners Bill D. Howell and Mark D. Werner. Computershare Ltd. was represented by Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom. The Skadden Arps team included partners Peter Serating and Blair Thetford.

October 03, 2023, 12:25 PM

