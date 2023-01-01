Corporate Deal

Funds managed by the Carlyle Group and affiliates of Louis M. Bacon, the founder of Moore Capital Management LP, have agreed to sell all of the interests in commodity trader Traxys to Optiver, Traxys’ management and other investors. The transaction, announced Feb. 6, is expected to close in May 2023. Financial terms were not disclosed. Washington, D.C.-based Carlyle is represented by a Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz team. CoLift, which is based in New York, is advised by a Jones Day team led by partner Robert Profusek. Clifford Chance is counseling Optiver, and Fasken Martineau DuMoulin is guiding Regent Mercantile Holdings.