Corporate Deal

ProFrac Holding Corp. was counseled by Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher and Brown Rudnick in a debt issuance valued at $885 million. The Gibson Dunn team was led by partners Hillary Holmes, Cynthia Mabry, Chad Nichols and Doug Rayburn.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

December 29, 2023, 6:20 PM

