Corporate Deal

General Motors Financial Company Inc. was counseled by Latham & Watkins in a debt offering valued at an aggregate of $1.50 billion. Underwriters for the issuance included BBVA Securities Inc., Barclays, BofA Securities, Commerz Markets LLC, Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs Group, advised by Davis Polk & Wardwell. The Davis Polk & Wardwell team included partners Marcel Fausten and Mario Verdolini.