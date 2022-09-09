Corporate Deal

Ziply Fiber, a telecommunications provider, announced that it has secured $450 million in a funding round with investments from WaveDivision Capital, Searchlight Capital Partners, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and others. New York-based Searchlight Capital was advised by a Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz team. The Wachtell Lipton team was led by partners Steven A. Cohen, Victor Goldfeld and Erica E. Bonnett. Counsel information for Northwest Fiber, which is based in Kirkland, Washington, was not immediately available.

Telecommunications

September 09, 2022, 10:28 AM