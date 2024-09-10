Corporate Deal

THL Partners has agreed to place a majority investment in firmware technology provider American Megatrends International in a deal guided by Kirkland & Ellis; Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison; and Ropes & Gray. Financial terms were not disclosed. Boston-based THL Partners was advised by Ropes & Gray and a Paul Weiss team that included partners Caroline Epstein, Matthew Leist and Eric Wedel. American Megatrends, which is based in Norcross, Georgia, was represented by Kirkland & Ellis.

Technology

September 10, 2024, 9:28 AM