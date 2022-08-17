Corporate Deal

Crestview Partners announced that it has placed a strategic investment in broadband distributor Digicomm International Inc. in a deal guided by Davis Polk & Wardwell and Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based Crestview Partners was advised by a Davis Polk team that included partners Michael Davis, Ethan Goldman, Adam Kaminsky, John Perry and Pritesh Shah. Digicomm, which is based in Englewood, Colorado, was represented by a Brownstein Hyatt team.

Telecommunications

August 17, 2022, 8:01 AM