Corporate Deal

Funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management LP have agreed to acquire Close Brothers Group's wealth management business, Close Brothers Asset Management, for an equity value of up to 200 million pounds ($266 million). Los Angeles-based Oaktree Capital was advised by a Proskauer Rose team led by partners Rebecca Villarreal and Andrew Wingfield. Counsel information for Close Brothers, which is based in London, was not immediately available.

Banking & Financial Services

September 20, 2024, 8:04 AM