Quest Diagnostics has agreed to acquire Haystack Oncology for $300 million in cash and up to an additional $150 million for future performance milestones. The transaction, announced April 27, is expected to close in the second quarter of 2023. Secaucus, New Jersey-based Quest was advised by Weil, Gotshal & Manges. Haystack, which is based in Baltimore, was represented by a Goodwin Procter team led by partners Nicole Daley and Kingsley L. Taft.

April 28, 2023, 10:48 AM

