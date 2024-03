Corporate Deal

Jones Day advised Asbury Automotive Group in connection with the sale of its Lexus dealership in Wilmington, Delaware to MileOne Autogroup. Financial terms were not disclosed. The Jones Day team included partner David Grubman. Towson, Maryland-based MileOne was advised by McNees Wallace & Nurick member Amy Capobianco.

March 06, 2024, 11:04 AM

