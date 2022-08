Corporate Deal

Etteplan Oyj has agreed to acquire technology services company Semcon AB for 2.7 billion swedish krona ($253 million). Espoo, Finland-based Etteplan Oyj is advised by Bird & Bird. Semcon AB, which is based in Gothenburg, Sweden, is represented by an Advokatbyran Vinge KB team.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

August 23, 2022, 8:05 AM