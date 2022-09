Corporate Deal

Funds advised by private investment firms SK Capital Partners and Edgewater Capital Partners have agreed to acquire the scintillation and photonic crystals business of France-based materials manufacturer Saint-Gobain SA. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based SK Capital is advised by Latham & Watkins. Edgewater Capital, which is based in Cleveland, Ohio, is represented by a Taft Stettinius & Hollister team.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

September 02, 2022, 8:09 AM