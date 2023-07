Corporate Deal

Odinsa SA and infrastructure asset management company Macquarie Asset Management have agreed to consolidate their strategic alliance in a new airport infrastructure investment platform. Medella­n, Colombia-based Odinsa was advised by a Willkie Farr & Gallagher team led by partners Maria-Leticia Daza and Jorge Kamine. Counsel information for Macquarie Asset Management, which is based in Sydney, was not immediately available.

July 03, 2023, 10:00 AM

