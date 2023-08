Corporate Deal

Ikena Oncology Inc. announced its acquisition of biotechnology company Pionyr Immunotherapeutics Inc. in an all-stock transaction valued at $43 million. San Francisco-based Pionyr was represented by a Latham & Watkins team led by partner Mark Bekhei. Counsel information for Ikena, which is based in Boston, was not immediately available.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

August 08, 2023, 10:14 AM

