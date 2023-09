Corporate Deal

Summit Materials and the U.S. operations of Cementos Argos, Argos North America Corp., have agreed to merge in a transaction valued at $3.2 billion in cash and stock. Colombia-based Cementos Argos was advised by Sullivan & Cromwell partners Scott Crofton, Alan Fishman and Sergio Galvis. Counsel information for Summit Materials, which is based in Denver, was not immediately available.

Construction & Engineering

September 08, 2023, 8:56 AM

