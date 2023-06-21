Corporate Deal

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, its institutional partners and existing investor, Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan, have agreed to acquire Compass Datacenters LLC from RedBird Capital Partners and the Azrieli Group. The transaction, announced June 20, is expected to close by the end of 2023. Financial terms were not disclosed. Toronto-based Brookfield Infrastructure was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partners Kim Hicks and Kate Rainey Willson. Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison counseled Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan. The Paul Weiss team included partners Ian M. Hazlett and Adam M. Givertz. RedBird and Compass Datacenters were represented by Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson. DLA Piper also guided Compass.

Technology

June 21, 2023, 11:39 AM

