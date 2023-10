Corporate Deal

Lee Equity Partners has sold online mobile phone retailer DiscountCell LLC to Alliance US Holdings LP. Financial terms were not disclosed. Horsham, Pennsylvania-based Alliance US was advised by Akerman and Weil, Gotshal & Manges. DiscountCell LLC was represented by a Rathbone Law team.

October 03, 2023, 12:04 PM

