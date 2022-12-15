Corporate Deal

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp., a portable storage provider, announced that the company will divest its U.K. storage segment to Algeco UK Holdings Ltd., a member of the Modulaire group, for an enterprise value of approximately 335 million pounds ($413 million). The transaction, announced Dec. 13, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023. Phoenix-based WillScot Mobile is advised by a Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton team including partners Gareth Kristensen, Mike Preston, Nallini Puri and Richard Sultman. Counsel information for Algeco, based in Peterborough, United Kingdom, was not immediately available.

Banking & Financial Services

December 15, 2022, 8:44 AM