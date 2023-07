Corporate Deal

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. has agreed to acquire American National Bankshares Inc. for approximately $417 million. The transaction, announced July 25, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2024. Richmond, Virginia-based Atlantic Union was advised by Covington & Burling. American National, which is based in Danville, Virginia, was represented by a Williams Mullen team.

Banking & Financial Services

July 26, 2023, 9:24 AM

