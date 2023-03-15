Corporate Deal

Popular rock band Metallica, through its its affiliated growth equity and content investing platform known as Black Squirrel Partners, acquired a majority interest in vinyl records provider Furnace Record Pressing in a deal guided by Kirkland & Ellis and Dunlap, Bennett & Ludwig. Financial terms were not disclosed. San Francisco-based Metallica was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partners Margaret Gibson, John Kaercher and Miriam Khalifa. Furnace Record, which is based in Alexandria, Virginia, was represented by Dunlap Bennett.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

March 15, 2023, 10:21 AM