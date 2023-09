Corporate Deal

The Ardonagh Group has agreed to merge its U.K. personal lines broking business, Atlanta, with the Markerstudy Group in a deal valued at approximately 1.2 billion pounds ($1.4 billion). Sevenoaks, United Kingdom-based Markerstudy was advised by Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom. Ardonagh Group, which is based in London, was advised by a Stephenson Harwood team led by partners Adam Crossley and Sam Gray.

September 28, 2023, 11:28 AM

