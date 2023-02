Corporate Deal

Clifford Chance counseled Sealed Air Corp. in connection with its $1.15 billion financing for the acquisition of LB Holdco Inc., the parent company of sustainable packaging provider Liqui-Box. The Clifford Chance team was led by partner Gary Brooks. Counsel information for LB Holdco was not immediately available.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

February 28, 2023, 10:34 AM