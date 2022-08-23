Corporate Deal

Investment firms Centerbridge Partners LP and Bridgeport Partners have agreed to acquire fintech and cybersecurity firm Computer Services Inc. (CSI) for approximately $1.6 billion in cash. The transaction, announced Aug. 22, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2022. New York-based Centerbridge is advised by Kirkland & Ellis. Bridgeport Partners is represented by Weil, Gotshal and Manges. Computer Services Inc., which is based in Paducah, Kentucky, is counseled by a Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough team led by partners Jeff Allred, John Jennings and Brennan Ryan.

Technology

August 23, 2022, 9:01 AM