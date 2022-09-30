Corporate Deal

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP announced that it has acquired solar energy company Standard Solar Inc. for $540 million. Concurrently, Brookfield has agreed to acquire renewable energy developer and operator Scout Clean Energy for approximately $1 billion. Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom advised Toronto-based Brookfield Renewable in the closing of its Standard Solar acquisition. The Skadden Arps team included partners Aryan Moniri and Sean Shimamoto. Counsel information for Standard Solar and Scout Clean was not immediately available.

Renewable Energy

September 30, 2022, 8:26 AM