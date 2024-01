Corporate Deal

AUA Private Equity Partners has acquired popcorn and snacking products manufacturer Weaver Holdings in a deal guided by McDermott Will & Emery and Taft Stettinius & Hollister. Financial terms were not disclosed. West Palm Beach, Florida-based AUA was advised by McDermott Will. Weaver Holdings, which is based in Van Buren, Indiana, was represented by a Taft Stettinius team.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

January 05, 2024, 11:42 AM

