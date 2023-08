Corporate Deal

Nile, a network service provider, has secured $175 million in a Series C funding round led by March Capital and Sanabil Investments. March Capital was advised by Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher. The Gibson Dunn corporate team was led by partner Benyamin Ross. Counsel information for Nile, which is based in San Jose, California, was not immediately available.

Technology

August 02, 2023, 9:24 AM

nature of claim: /