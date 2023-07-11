Corporate Deal

TPG has agreed to acquire Forcepoint's, a cloud-based cyber security platform, global governments and critical infrastructure business. Forcepoint was acquired by Francisco Partners in 2021. The transaction, announced July 10, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023. Financial terms were not disclosed. TPG was advised by a Davis Polk & Wardwell team including partners Oliver Smith and Darren M. Schweiger. Paul Hastings counseled Forcepoint and Francisco Partners.

Technology

July 11, 2023

