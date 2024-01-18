Corporate Deal

Bora Pharmaceuticals Co. has acquired Upsher-Smith Laboratories, a generics manufacturer from Sawai Group Holdings Co. and Sumitomo Corporation of Americas for a total consideration of up to $210 million. Taipei, Taiwan-based Bora Pharmaceuticals was advised by a Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher team that included partners Matt Donnelly, Mehdi Eddebbarh, Lauren Elliot, Sean Feller, Abbey Hudson, Jeffrey Krause, David Lee, Michael Perry and Rod Stone. Counsel information for Sawai Group and Upsher-Smith was not immediately available.

January 18, 2024, 1:12 PM

