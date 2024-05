Corporate Deal

Norton Rose Fulbright has advised DZ Bank, Deutsche Bank, Landesbank Hessen-Thuringen and The Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft in the underwriting of a bond offering worth 250 million euros ($272 million). The issuance was announced May. 24 by the State of North Rhine-Westphalia. The Norton Rose team was led by partner Christoph Enderstein.

Banking & Financial Services

May 28, 2024, 11:33 AM

nature of claim: /