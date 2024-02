Corporate Deal

Latham & Watkins has advised KKR & Co. in the underwriting of a debt offering worth $2.3 billion. The issuance was announced Feb. 15 by Carrollton, Texas-based MB2 Dental. The Latham team was led by partners Stelios Saffos, Alfred Xue, Conray Tseng and Peter Sluka.

February 15, 2024, 12:45 PM

