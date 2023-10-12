Corporate Deal

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett and Alston & Bird advised a consortium of institutional investors led by Sixth Street in connection with the agreement that Goldman Sachs Group will sell the GreenSky platform and associated loan assets to the consortium. The transaction was announced Oct. 11. Goldman Sachs was represented by a Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz team led by partners Eric Feinstein, Edward Herlihy and Jacob Kling. The Simpson Thacher team included partners Lee Meyerson and Ravi Purushotham.

