Paul Hastings has guided Bank of America in connection with the underwriting of a debt offering valued at $1.47 billion. The issuance was announced Feb. 13 by London-based global research and consultancy group Wood Mackenzie. The Paul Hastings team included partners David Barash and John Cobb.

February 14, 2024, 8:58 AM

