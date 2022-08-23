Corporate Deal

Alcon has agreed to acquire Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc., a pharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, for an equity value of approximately $770 million. The transaction, announced Aug. 22, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2022. Geneva-based Alcon is advised by a Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom team that includes partners Faiz Ahmad and Graham Robinson. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, which is based in Bedminster, New Jersey, is represented by Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

August 23, 2022, 8:52 AM