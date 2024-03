Corporate Deal

Suke Ltd., a media and entertainment network, filed a registration statement with the SEC on March 12 to raise approximately $10 million in an initial public offering. The Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia-based company, which has applied to list its shares on the Nasdaq, is advised by Bevilacqua PLLC partner Kevin (Qixiang) Sun and Ogier. The underwriters, led by Revere Securities, are represented by VCL Law partner Fang Liu.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

March 13, 2024, 9:31 AM

nature of claim: /